Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019

Srinagar, October 13: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, in detention since August 2019, was released by the union territory administration on Tuesday. The government issued a statement to confirm that Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party (PDP), would be freed from house arrest. How Long Can Former CM Be Detained, Supreme Court Had Asked Jammu And Kashmir Admin.

Also Read | Srinagar Encounter: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Gunfight in Rambagh Area

"PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention," said Rohit Kansal, the chief spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir administration. The 61-year-old Mufti was the last major mainstream politician to be freed, after the spree of detentions that were made last year ahead of Article 370 abrogation.

Update by ANI

Also Read | Assam Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally of Active Infections Reaches 30,672: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 10, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention, says J-K Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal pic.twitter.com/ssCyFdT1xl — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020





Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Mufti who has been operating her Twitter account for the past one year, posted an update to confirm that her mother is being released. She also stated that this was the final social media post which she uploaded on behalf her mother.

"As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off," she said.

Mehbooba's Detention Ends, Confirms Daughter

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020





Mufti, along with National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, his son and ex-CM Omar Abdullah, People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone and dozens of other political leaders was detained on August 5, 2019, hours before the Centre issued an executive order to repeal Article 370 -- the law which guaranteed semi-autonomous status to J&K.

From January onwards, the administration began releasing several political leaders and workers. Among those freed included Omar and Farooq Abdullah. Mufti, however, was shifted from the government guest house to her residence, but placed under house arrest.

Iltija had recently moved a fresh plea before the Supreme Court, citing the violation of her mother's fundamental rights due to the prolonged detention. Notably, the administration had invoked the Public Security Act (PSA) to continue her detention for a period that stretched over an year.