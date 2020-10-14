Mehbooba Mufti released, vows to take back what Delhi snatched





The Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and chief of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti, was released from detention late last night, more than a year after the abrogation of Article 370.

Mufti was among the leaders taken into custody ahead of the historic move last August.

After her freedom returned, Mufti vowed to "take back what Delhi has snatched."

Details: Before Mufti, Abdullahs were given their freedom back

Mufti, whose PDP was in alliance with BJP in J&K until June 2018, was released after her political adversaries — Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq of the National Conference — were released.

She was charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which lets the state detain anyone without a trial for several months.

The detention under PSA was dropped, leading to her release.

Detention: Why were mainstream leaders of J&K detained?

Last August, just as the Centre went ahead with the Kashmir move, it detained senior leaders, citing law and order problems.

Article 370 bestowed a special status to J&K and the Centre, led by BJP, claimed the politicians might fan violence with their provocative speeches.

Kashmir also slipped into darkness, with all modes of communication being suspended. Subsequently, pleas were filed in Supreme Court.

Daughter: Mufti's daughter approached SC against her detention

While Mufti was detained, her daughter Iltija held the fort for her, slamming Centre for the splitting J&K into two UTs and also claimed Delhi was disinclined to take note of Kashmiris' woes.

She also approached the apex court challenging the "illegal detention."

Notably, the ex-CM was released just two days before SC was to take up her case, on October 15.

Looking back: How long can she be detained, SC asked earlier

On September 29, a top court bench, headed by Justice SK Kaul asked the J&K administration how long can Mufti be kept in custody.

"What is the proposal of Jammu and Kashmir administration on her detention," the bench said. Notably, in July, Mufti's detention was extended for another three months.

Justice Kaul commented that the maximum period of her detention has been exceeded.

Decision: Manoj Sinha's visit to Delhi linked to Mufti's release

The J&K administration had prepared a reply to be submitted in the top court, but decided that releasing Mufti would be more appropriate, reports TOI.

Her release was also tied with the visit of J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to Delhi in September last week.

Sinha discussed Mufti's detention with Centre and the "overall opinion favored her release," sources told the daily.

Statement: Sense of shame drove government's decision, claimed Iltija Mufti

Separately, Iltija said the Centre must have felt a sense of shame, hence, decided to release her mother.

"I was not really expecting this sudden decision. I think after I went to the court with a fresh petition the government might have felt a sense of shame and embarrassment and released her," she was quoted by Outlook.

She now wants others to be released.

Fact: Iltija is glad Mufti can take over her responsibilities

"You have to understand that after August 5, I was not only speaking about my mother but also about the ground situation here as there was no one talking about it. And that is why I am glad that she can take over her responsibilities," she said.

