'Will Take Back What Was Snatched': Mehbooba Mufti Tweets After Release

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday released from detention after 14 months and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot forget the humiliation of 5 August.

Mufti was put initially put under preventive custody on 5 August last year ahead of the government’s announcement of Article 370 abrogation and later booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in February. She was shifted to her official residence on 7 April after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities, according to PTI.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19(1) of the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), the government revokes the detention order dated February 5 and extended for a period of three months on July 31, 2020 against Ms. Mufti,” an order issued by Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary, Home, read, according to The Hindu.

Soon after her release, Mufti shared an audio message on Twitter and called 5 August, 2019 a “black day” and the government’s Article 370 announcement a “black decision”.

“We all have to pledge that we will take back what was snatched illegally, undemocratically and unconstitutionally on 5 August last year. We will also have to work for the resolution of Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives,” she added.

Immediately after her release, a PDP spokesman said Mufti would address a press conference on 16 October, The Hindu reported.

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

