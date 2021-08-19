Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah condemn killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone

Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone, who was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Devsar-Kulgam.

"Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Mufti tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote: "Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat."

Earlier, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed profound grief over Lone's killing. (ANI)