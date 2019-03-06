Mehbooba Mufti holds protest against ban on Jamaat-e-Islami in Anantnag

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday held a protest in Anantnag district against the ban on the Islamic political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami. Mufti said, "We want that the ban must be lifted. We'll go to district level now, and then we will go to every segment. Elderly people who have been arrested must be released and people must be told what their fault is and what is their charge sheet and proof against them that they're arrested." The organisation was banned by the Centre during rising tensions amid India and Pakistan after the deadly Pulwama terror attack. The Central Government has declared the organisation as an 'unlawful association' for a period of five years.