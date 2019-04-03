Mehbooba Mufti files nomination from Anantnag, says 2020 will be deadline for JandK's relation with India

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti filed her nomination from Anantnag parliamentary constituency on Wednesday. Soon after filing her nomination, Mufti said, "If according to Amit Shah, 2020 will be the deadline of article 370, then 2020 will also be the deadline for JandK's relation with India." Mufti's comment came days after BJP chief Amit Shah said that the party believes in removal of Article 370 and 35A can solve Kashmir problem.