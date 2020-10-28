Mehbooba Mufti calls NIA 'pet agency' of BJP

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has become BJP's pet agency to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.

Her remark came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru including the residence of Khurram Parvaiz, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.

"NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line," Mufti tweeted. (ANI)