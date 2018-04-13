Mehbooba Mufti should take action against BJP ministers who are supporting Kathua rape culprits: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday demanded the JandK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take action against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ministers, who are supporting Kathua rape culprits. "Mehbooba Mufti has to decide that whether she wants to work with the ministers who are trying to safe Asifa's killers," said Abdullah. On January, 8-year old Asifa, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim Community, had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua. A week later, her body was found in the same area. The brutal gang rape and murder of an eight-year old girl has sparked outrage and anger across India.