Meghan Markle off to Africa with Prince Harry

London, Aug 6 (IANS) Prince Harry has flown his rumoured girlfriend and actress Meghan Markle to Africa to celebrate her birthday amid speculation that he is planning to propose her.

They looked casual as they strolled across the runway to get into the jet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to a source to The Sun, Harry was planning the holiday for a long time.

"Who knows what will happen when they're watching a sensational African sunset together? Maybe he'll get down on one knee. Harry's done a lot of conservation work in Africa with endangered elephants and black rhinos and he'll show them to the woman he wants to marry," added the source.

After wrapping filming for "Suits", which is aired in India on Comedy Central, Markle flew to London, where the pair then went to Africa.

--IANS

sug/rb