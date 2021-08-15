Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Unrest in Shillong

Amid reports of violence and unrest in Shillong, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tendered his resignation on Sunday, 15 August, reported PTI.

“Today, I had a meeting with the party president and senior members of the party where I explained to them regarding the 13 August incident (encounter of a former militant). I've decided to write to the CM to relieve me from the home department,” Rymbui was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Violence arose in the state after the alleged extra-judicial encounter of the ex-Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) militant Cherishterfield Thangkhiew on 13 August.

The former home minister further stated that a judicial enquiry should be conducted to bring to light all facts in the “unfortunate incident”, reported ANI.

A two-day curfew was imposed in Shillong after unrest arose in the state. According to an EastMojo report, aside from stone pelting and protest, an unidentified vehicle was also set on fire in Shillong on Sunday.

State Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh, in a separate order, suspended internet and telecommunications service for 48 hours in four districts: East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi Districts.

"To prevent the misuse of the messaging system including SMS, WhatsApp and other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, to disturb peace and tranquility in Meghalaya, and for maintaining law and order, the telecommunication services were suspended," read the government order.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI, Eastmojo)

