Meghalaya Govt Proposes Digital Museum For War Hero

In this era of internet and digitalisation, the Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Arts and Culture in the Meghalaya government FR Kharkongor, has suggested a digital museum to celebrate the unsung heroes of the state like Tirot Sing Syiem.

“… We should not depend only on colonial history, there should be efforts to bring Tirot Sing to life through maybe a kind of a digital museum where there will be virtual reality, augmented reality, so that young people who are so exposed to internet and multimedia can learn about him, his struggle and life, and how with limited resources he rose to the challenge,” Kharkongor said.

He stressed the need to present before the present and future generations the sacrifices made by Sing.

Further, while highlighting the need to revisit his history, Kharkongor urged young minds to take up more research work and build a digital repository with rich materials so as to get a 360 degree perspective on what Sing represented and what he stood for.

While attending an official programme on the occasion of the 186th Death Anniversary of U Tirot Sing, he acknowledged the work of Dr David R. Syiemlieh.

“Better die an independent king than reign as the vassal,” these were the immortal words of resoluteness of U Tirot Sing Syiem, who chose to take on the might of the British and sacrificed his life defending the freedom of his territory.

The Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Meghalaya Model United Nations today organised a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the statue of U Tirot Sing at Fire Brigade Ground, Shillong in commemoration of the 186th Death Anniversary of U Tirot Sing.

Paying homage to the sacrifice and valour of U Tirot Sing who valiantly led a revolt against colonial rule, the progamme was also held as part of the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav ”, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, F. R. Kharkongor, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya, reminded the gathering about the supreme sacrifice of U Tirot Sing and other freedom fighters of the Anglo khasi War.

The tribal resistance led by U Tirot Sing and other unsung heroes like Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Snagma formed an integral part of the rich narrative of tribal resistance which in actuality was a precursor to the Indian National movement, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here