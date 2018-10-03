Meghalaya CM attending first Indonesia-India interfaith dialogue

Yogyakarta, Oct 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma warned on Wednesday that growing insularity could trigger social tensions and strife across the globe.

Speaking at the first Indonesia-India Interfaith Dialogue in the Indonesian island Java, Sangma said all religions preach peace and that "it is crime against god to use religion to incite hatred and violence."

"Indonesia-India Interfaith Dialogue has the potential to emerge as an effective forum to nurture peace and harmony, not only in the two countries but also in the region and the world," Sangma observed.

The Dialogue aims to promote pluralism and eradicate radicalism. The three-day programme comprises a discussion, visits to places of worship and dialogues between Hindu, Islamic, Christian and Buddhist religious leaders of both the countries.

The Indian delegation is being led by Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.

