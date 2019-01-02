Megha takes cue from 'Namastey London'

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Megha Chakraborty says she took inspiration for a scene of her show "Krishna Chali London" from the movie "Namastey London".

In an upcoming episode on the show, Krishna (Megha) will be seen recreating a scene from "Namastey London" where she shuts down Dr. Veer who refuses to treat an Indian due to lack of immigration papers.

"My inspiration for the scene has been the popular movie, 'Namastey London' Just like how actor Akshay Kumar stands up against the British for criticising and insulting India, on the show, Krishna without any hesitation stands up for her country and protests against Dr. Veer for refusing to treat an Indian," Megha said in a statement.

