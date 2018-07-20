'Mega Icons' to feature success stories of Virat Kohli, Kamal Haasan

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) National Geographic will soon air a "Mega Icons" series that will decipher the success stories of India's different inspiring personalities. The first two to feature are famed cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-filmmaker turned politician Kamal Haasan.

Premiering in September 2018, each episode of this new series, would be a journey into the life of an iconic personality, with help of not only intimate interviews of the icons and their families, but also through scientific research and analysis by experts, said a statement.

With a legacy of 130 years of storytelling, National Geographi previously did shows like "MARS" that brought together space pioneers like Elon Musk and Hollywood's best personalities like Ron Howard.

"Mega Icons" is all about brand's latest endeavour to marry exclusive access with spectacular storytelling. It will showcase the milestone events and incidents in the life of these Icons.

These incidents will be brought to life through powerful storytelling using cinematic recreations, along with intimate interviews with the icons and the ones closest to them.

What will be really interesting will be that acclaimed scientists and expert psychoanalysts will explain the neurological and psychological concepts at work behind these instances. The experts, featured in the show, will include pioneers in neurosurgery, development biology, brain behaviour research and cognitive science.

Commenting on the announcement of the upcoming series, Shruti Takulia, Head - Productions, National Geographic & FOX Networks Group India said: "For 'Mega Icons', I could talk about the cinematic brilliance of the dramatic recreations we have shot. Or the intimate stories that come out through the interviews with India's biggest icons and their closest ones.

"However, what is really important about the show, is the unique lens we have used to analyze the lives of these icons - using science to decipher if such inspirational personalities are born or made great. This unique format is what we believe will appeal to the National Geographic's loyal viewer. A discerning viewer, who is fueled by curiosity, and wants to deepen his understanding about the science and reason behind everything."

The brand will announce the remaining icons and show host later this month.

