Meeting for selection of NHRC chairperson and members to be held on May 31

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A meeting of the committee for the selection of chairperson and members of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) will be held on May 31 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, as per the official sources on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting.

Government sources told ANI, "A meeting of the committee for selection of chairperson and member of NHRC has been called on May 31 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Narendra Modi will chair the meeting."

Sources further told ANI that the committee for the selection of NHRC chairperson and other members includes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, and Opposition leader of Rajya Sabha.

The post of NHRC chairperson has been vacant since Justice HL Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India, completed his tenure on December 2, 2020.

Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, is currently serving as acting chairperson of the NHRC. (ANI)