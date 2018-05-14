Meeting and discussion with UAE HR Minister was fruitful, have invited him to India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the meeting and discussions with UAE's Minister for Human Resource and Emiratization Nasser Al Hamli was very fruitful and he has invited the UAE minister for a visit to India. He said, "Many rounds of discussion has taken place, we have signed MoU's regarding this. The discussions were fruitful and I have given him invitation to visit India in July." He added, "We discussed that if we will train our people in terms of human resources as per the requirements of UAE then it will benefit the economy of UAE which will provide better jobs to our human resources."