Meet Warina, Salman Khan's next choice for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

Superstar Salman Khan sent his fans into a frenzy when he wrote 'Mujhe Ladki mil gayi' on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. Hours later, the actor introduced the leading lady of his upcoming film Loveratri. The actor, who is touted as one of India's most eligible bachelors, had fans and audience guessing as he posted the cryptic tweet. Twitterati went into a guessing spree decrypting Salman's tweet. Introducing the leading lady of his upcoming production 'Loveratri,' Salman shared a picture of actress Warina. Warina will be seen paired opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Salman Khan Productions' 2018 release. Announcing the leading lady's name, Salman Khan tweeted, "Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na". Loveratri has Aayush Sharma, Warina in lead role and the film helmed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.