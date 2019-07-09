Meet Toran Yadav, a para-athlete silver medals winner

Meet Toran Yadav, a para-athlete from Khatti village of Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh. He represented India at 4th World Wealth Yoga Festival and Championship in Europe. Yadav won three silver medals in the championship. Indeed, Toran Yadav is an inspiration to all the youth. While speaking to ANI, Toran Yadav said, "I feel very proud to have represented India. I want to do something in the field of Yoga in future. I want to give the credits to my parents and my guru."