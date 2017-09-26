Meet Rajalakshmi, India's entry for Miss Wheelchair World 2017 pageant

In a world where people with disability have to often compromise their goals, 31-year-old Rajalakshmi SJ from Bengaluru fought all odds and kept her priorities straight. She is all set to represent India at Miss Wheelchair World 2017 pageant to be held in Poland. A Dentist by profession, Rajalakshmi had to take the wheelchair after she met with an accident 10 years back, and let her life to mould in a different direction. "It was a whole new body, it was a whole new world around me" she recollects. Instead of losing herself, she pursued her interests in psychology and fashion and eventually she won 2014 Miss Wheelchair India. She also is the chairperson of her organization S J Foundation, which works for the causes of the disabled. Now Rajalakshmi is all set for the pageant and has been preparing herself with proper diet, and workout and most importantly fueling her confidence with the support of her loved ones.