Meet Pinarayi Vijayan's New Team: Full List of Portfolios Allocated to Kerala Ministers
Headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, a 21-member Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry took oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday at a grand ceremony, where presence to guests were limited to 500 persons in view of the Covid-19 protocols. After taking oath for the second time as CM on Thursday, Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government order in this connection was issued late last night. It was released to the media on Friday.
In Vijayan’s new cabinet, the CPI(M) have 12 ministers, CPI four ministers and one each from Kerala Congress (M), Indian National League (INL), Democratic Kerala Congress (DKC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Janata Dal (S) (JDS). MB Rajesh of the CPM is the Speaker and Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. N Jayaraj of KC(M) has been appointed as the chief whip with cabinet rank. 17 out of the 20 ministers in the cabinet are first-timers.
Here’s the Full List of Portfolios:
Pinarayi Vijayan
General Administration
All India Services
Planning and Economic Affairs
Science, Technology and Environment
Pollution Control
Scientific Institutes
Personnel and Administrative Reforms
Election
Integration
Information Technology
Sainik Welfare
Distress Relief
State Hospitality
Airports
Metro Rail
Inter – State River Waters
Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation
Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation
Information and Public Relations
Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs
Home
Vigilance
Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice
Fire and Rescue Services
Prisons
Printing and Stationery
Welfare of Minorities
All important policy matters
Subjects not mentioned elsewhere
K Rajan
Land Revenue
Survey and Land Records
Land Reforms
Housing
Roshy Augustine
Irrigation
Command Area Development Authority
Ground Water Department
Water Supply and Sanitation
Shri K Krishnankutty
Electricity
ANERT
A K Saseendran
Forests
Wild Life Protection
Ahammad Devarkovil
Ports
Museums
Archaeology
Archives
Antony Raju
Road Transport
Motor Vehicles
Water Transport
V Abdurahiman
Sports
Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage
Posts & Telegraphs
Railways
Adv. G R Anil
Food and Civil Supplies
Consumer Affairs
Legal Metrology
K N Balagopal
Finance
National Savings
Stores Purchase
Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax
Treasuries
Lotteries
State Audit
Kerala State Financial Enterprises
State Insurance
Kerala Financial Corporation
Stamps and Stamp Duties
R Bindu
Collegiate Education
Technical Education
Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and
Digital Universities)
Entrance Examinations
National Cadet Corps
Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP)
Social Justice
J Chinchurani
Animal Husbandry
Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives
Zoos
Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
M V Govindan Master
Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations
Rural Development
Town Planning
Regional Development Authorities
KILA
Excise
Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas
Public Works Department
Tourism
P Prasad
Agriculture
Soil Survey & Soil Conservation
Kerala Agriculture University
Warehousing Corporation
K Radhakrishnan
Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes
Devaswoms
Parliamentary Affairs
P Rajeeve
Law
Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives)
Commerce
Mining and Geology
Handlooms and Textiles
Khadi and Village Industries
Coir
Cashew Industry
Plantation Directorate
Saji Cherian
Fisheries
Harbour Engineering
Fisheries University
Culture
Kerala State Film Development Corporation
Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and
Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board
Youth Affairs
V Sivankutty
General Education
Literacy Movement
Labour
Employment and Training
Skills, Rehabilitation
Factories and Boilers
Insurance Medical Service
Industrial Tribunals
Labour Courts
V N Vasavan
Co-operation
Registration
Veena George
Health
Family Welfare
Medical Education
Medical University
Indigenous Medicine
AYUSH
Drugs Control
Woman & Child Welfare
