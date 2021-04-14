Meet Kanpur Teacher Who Broke Record for Qualifying in Six UGC-NET Subjects

Teaching comes with a high degree of responsibility. A good teacher can inspire students to learn in many new innovative ways. But the modern education system often lacks empathy and a lack of a human connection. For Amit Kumar Niranjan a teacher from Kanpur, empathy and targeted teaching of subjects using logic instead of marks as an incentive is the only right way to learn. Amit’s name was recently recorded in India’s Book of Records for qualifying UGC-NET in six subjects and the teacher believes that his expertise in each of the subjects will improve the quality of his teaching and thus enhance the learning in his students.

Amit Kumar Niranjan is the first Indian to qualify UGC-NET in six different subjects. It was his relentless efforts and hard work of ten years. In June 2010, he qualified UGC-NET-JRF in Commerce and in the very same year in December he qualified for UGC-NET in Economics. But the ambitious teacher’s journey didn’t end there.

In December 2012 he qualified UGC-NET for Management; December 2015 in Education, 2019 December Political Science and Sociology in 2020 June. Apart from that, he completed his PhD in Economics from IIT-Kanpur in 2015.

Speaking to News18, about what motivated Mohit to take UGC-NET exams in six different subjects, he said that currently, education is more like a business than a service. He said, “Students motivated me the most, their curiosity and consistent questioning about a subject is a never-ending source of motivation for me”. Amit who is 37 years old has an expertise of more than 12 years in teaching Economics and Commerce.

Amit not only aimed at exploring six subjects in-depth but also aspires to work with National Development Projects in the future.

Amit, who himself became a teacher because he lacked a good one growing up, said he understood the grief of a willing student straggling due to a dearth of good guidance. To further refrain students from such experiences he said that he plans to improve the Indian education system in such a way that “teaching becomes a career by choice and not by chance”.

Story continues

Moreover, Amit believes that the basic education system of India is strong enough to build up a strong base of logics and concepts in a student and IITs, IIMs and AIIMs are the biggest proof. He says, “There is no need of hyping International Boards (IB) when we have good in house education boards like CBSE & ICSE”.

While Amit has aced all subjects, one of his favourite remains political science. “Today each one develops a political opinion and most of the background information behind those opinions comes from social media which is mostly neither correct nor balanced. So, to understand Indian politics one should be aware of the facts, basic laws, rights and ethics of our democracy,” he said.

Amit told News18 that he had no plans to participate in politics but having the right information and knowledge is a treasure in itself”. The teacher is currently hoping to crack UGC-NET in some more subjects like Psychology, Philosophy and Literature. The writer is also working on his own publication for which he is in search of good writers who can contribute with their in-depth knowledge on specific topics.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here