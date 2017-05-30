Meet India's volcanic explorer, who hoisted Tricolour on Indonesia's Dukono volcano

Setting a perfect example of patriotism, a 25-year-old man from Hyderabad has hoisted the Tricolour on the Dukono volcano in Indonesia. A true patriot by nature, Sai Teja feels proud being an Indian and says he wanted to show the world that volcanic explorers exist in India as well. When asked about what made him go for such extreme limits, Sai said he was bored of his mundane life and wanted to discover his better self by doing something extreme. He stated that he did endurance biking for a while, but he could not get the desired adrenalin rush from it, so he chose to go a bit further and scale volcanoes. Now Sai feels that more people should come out from India to do extreme sports and make Indians proud.