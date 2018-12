Aryan Pasha, a Transman, became first Indian to win a prize at a bodybuilding event. Pasha came second in the Men's Physique (short) category of Musclemania India, the local edition of a major international bodybuilding tournament. Pasha started off his career with speed skating initially but then his interest got into gymming. Speaking to ANI, Pasha shared his struggle in making a niche in this field as a Transman.