Meet the five-year-old archery prodigy from Vijaywada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept. 12 (ANI): It is often said that talent has no age. This statement fits perfectly on five-year-old archer Cherukuri Dolly Shivani who has created history by registering her name in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Shivani, who hails from Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday created the first record by firing 103 arrows from a distance of 10 metres in just 11 minutes and 19 seconds with a compounding bow and Indian arrows.

Later on, the five-year-old prodigy attempted her second feat by releasing 36 arrows from a distance of 20 metres in a record time of five minutes eight seconds and scored 290 points out of 360.

Shivani's brother Cherukuri Lenin was also an international archer and coach. He, however, lost his life in a road accident soon after the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

As per reports, Cherukuri Satyanarayana and his wife Krishna were so shattered by the incident that they decided to opt for surrogacy, and Shivani was born in 2012. (ANI)