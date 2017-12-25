Meet the family that grew India's tallest Christmas tree in Worli

As Christmas is being celebrated worldwide with fervor and gaiety across the nation, Mumbaikars have found a unique way to celebrate the festival of joy. A family grew 60-65 feet tall Christmas tree in their backyard in Worli in Mumbai, which is said to be India's tallest tree. The owner, Grace Dalhana said that a large number of visitors from far off places have come to see their Christmas tree. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by all communities, both Christian, and others. Christmas is celebrated by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as it aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.