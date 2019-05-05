Meet BMTC driver who keeps plants in his bus to initiate green drive in Bengaluru

There was a time when Bengaluru was known as the 'Garden City of India' for its lush greenery and clean lakes. However, things are different now. Thanks to rapid urbanisation, in the name of development and to meet the needs of the growing population, there has been a drastic decline in the city's green cover. In order to bring back the city's lost glory, a few citizens and social welfare groups are on a plantation drive, and are working towards lake rejuvenation. And one among them is Narayanappa K, a driver with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).Working as a bus driver for the past 27 years, Narayanappa has become an inspiration to many by taking the green route. He has planted a mini garden in his BMTC bus.The bus runs in between Kaval Byrasandra and Yeshwanthpur in the city.He has been doing this for last 3-4 years and is creating awareness among people about keeping environment green.