Meet this bird lover who recognizes birds with their tweet

A young bird enthusiast, Viral Joshi is a connoisseur of bird chirping. He identifies avian species with their tweet. He has recorded more than 500 bird calls. He wishes to preserve more birds through learning more about them. Speaking to ANI he said, "I've recorded bird calls across India including Uttarakhand and Western Ghats. I made recording equipment using regular items, as professional equipment is expensive. When people know about birds, they'll be able to conserve them."