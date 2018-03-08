Meet Avani Chaturvedi: First Indian woman to fly fighter jet

Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi created history by becoming the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly solo. Chaturvedi flew a MiG-21 Bison in her first training solo sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat on February 19. Chaturvedi completed her training at Hyderabad Air Force Academy. She did her schooling from Deoland, a small town in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. Completing her Bachelors in Technology from Banasthali University, Rajasthan in 2014, she passed the Indian Air Force exam. Chaturvedi always wanted to conquer the skies and hence joined the Flying Club in her college. She also likes to play chess, table tennis and to do sketching, painting. Chaturvedi's achievement has put India on the list of the countries such as Britain, the United States, Israel, and Pakistan, where women are allowed to fly fighter jets.