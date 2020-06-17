Meet Anirudh Sethi, Founder Of Financial Occultist

India ranks as 10th biggest stock market in the world right now, which is quite a feat considering we are still a developing economy. In the stock market, people can become millionaires overnight or can lose billions of dollars overnight. Only those people succeed who have far vision, courage and perfect strategy for investment. This is where stock market experts and innovators come in the picture. When we talk about top stock market experts in India, one name stands out among them: Anirudh Sethi, Founder of Financial Occultist.

Anirudh Sethi has been involved in the Stock Market since 1992. He has completed his Graduation/Post Graduation. He received his PhD in Human Psychology. After a 5-year study, his first market forecasting steps were put forth in 1992, by predicting Stock Market movements in India.

After his work got recognized in the early 90’s, he gave weekly forecast for Indian Stock Markets in the renowned Indian Business Daily, Business Standard, every Monday, from 1997 to 2001. This brought national exposure to his work, and with the advent of Internet in 2001, his daily trading strategy under the title STOCK MARKET NAVIGATOR flooded India and off-shore. To make his popular work accessible to remote Indian areas, he published the gist of his daily trading strategy in Business-Standard Financial Express till 2007.

When he started writing about Technical Analysis in 1992, there were only few know people knows about Technical Analysis in India.

Anirudh Sethi has written many books but here are the best suggestions:

Trading Psychology:

The book “Trading Psychology” is about emotions and mental states that dictate success or failure in Stock /Commodity and Forex Markets.

Royal Family of Baroda:

Baroda is enriched with its glorious history. Baroda has interesting stories which are covered in the book. Anirudh Sethi has tried to cover various images of coins and historical places of Baroda along with its history.

A to Z of Trading Psychology:

Trading in the financial markets is a highly technical activity. To become successful as a trader, you need good understanding of the financial markets and how they work, you need a good understanding of the companies you trade in, you need the technical expertise to analyze market trends, as well as a great understanding of the factors that move the market.

Anirudh Sethi do Analysis of International Markets from Indices, Stocks, Bullion, Energy, Forex and Crypto. He is a Trading Coach and organizes online webinars and seminars for traders. Having clients from across the globe.

Anirudh Sethi has large collection of rare items and is a lover of collecting Mahatma Gandhi items, historical newspapers, photographs and autographs among other things.