Meet Ajmer's Basanti: 25-year-old woman rides horse cart to earn a living

A 25-year-old girl from Nainital is riding horse cart in Ajmer to earn her living. Dressed in western clothes, the girl named Kripa Nayal reminds everyone of Hema Malini's character Basanti in iconic Sholey movie. Nayal says she loves Marwadi horses as they are smarter compared to other breeds. Riding a horse cart is not only her profession but passion also.No wonder the money she earns is not enough for her and her horse. Kripa says she eats once in 4-5 days while the horse eats ten times a day but she is satisfied as she is able to feed her horse.