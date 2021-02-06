Meet Ahmedabad Based Business Tycoon Yash Brahmbhatt, Aims to bring Change in City's Emerging Skyline

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Yash Brahmbhatt, a self-made real estate billionaire, who was born and raised in Ahmedabad now comes from a quite an ordinary family, but his dreams were extraordinary. The man of strength, Yash has built Shilp Group from scratch and believes that adaptation is the key and change is constant. He embraces challenges and keeps abreast of trends and styles. For him, Shilp is not just a business, but his own baby, who he has nurtured now stands tall and proud of it thoughtful upbringing.

A true visionary, Yash Brahmbhatt, has many accolades and achievements in his kitty which mark his years of dedication and spirit. He continues to strive for more accomplishments which is his way of giving it back to the society. He is as hard working and meticulous as he was when he in the beginning.

Year 1997 was his turning point, when he was just 17 and was a student of BSC, Yash elaborates about his journey and says, 'My brother started his business, and during the vacations, I too would stay at the shop with him to kill my time. And that's when I was roughly introduced to entrepreneurship, and I relished it. I like to take risks, rather calculative risks, and foresee any roadblocks that would come my way. I came up with my own business of a tiles shop in partnership with my friend, and that's when it all began.” From 1997 to 2001, Yash continued in the same business of tiles. Started with a small shop and turned it into a showroom, but something was missing. He wanted to grow beyond the tiles showroom, and that's when he targeted a small piece of land. Since the beginning, he aspired to be in the business of real estate and wanted to build unique structures with memorable elevation and wow people with the intricacies of his designs.

He shares, “In 2004, I made sure to bid in a land auction by AUDA, and that's when the journey into the real estate industry kickstarted. And since then there was no looking back.” Yash adds, 'In 2004, the first building we completed wasShilp Arcade at the Jodhpur Crossroads in Ahmedabad and today after all these wonderful years, we have projects that are completed and ongoing too, that sums up to 40 in total.' Shilp Group is the first one in the business to have constructed buildings at Sindhu Bhavan Road, currently a prime area of Ahmedabad. It is indeed a matter of pride for the group to even have signature crossroads at SBR.

Pandemic has challenged everyone and so does to Shilp Group, the esteemed company is a result of many sleepless nights. It is the hard work of years, perseverance and persistence that has kept people and the clients intact with the group for its magnificent level of service.

More than challenges, there was competition. There were good players and established ones both at the national and local level.

Yash explains, 'The challenge was to survive amidst all the big players and grow successfully but our hard work and constant curation with simplicity and tradition got us all the attention of the city. Initially, the pandemic COVID-19 looked like the biggest challenge in the beginning but as soon as the situation was understood and the whole world was on the same page, that's when it was clear that the industry is going to get its status back.

Even during the pandemic, Shilp team did not stop working, and with work from home and quarantine, we all understood that the demand for good houses and spaces is only going to increase.” “We also stepped into an affordable housing project during this time to adapt to the need of the hour. And the prediction was right, and today all our schemes that were under construction during the lockdown are doing great,” he adds.

The Founder of Shilp Group had no family business to boast of. He is the only force behind the group. He believes, come what may, adapt to everything new and trending but don’t leave behind the simplicity and things that are here to stay for the long term.

“The idea was to build a team that will understand and believe in my vision and work and focus. We have always encouraged our family members more as the trust stays intact and the responsibilities are in safe hands. With family, some people were as passionate as I was for Shilp, and those are still associated with us. That's how the group has grown over the years.” Shilp Group has won many awards and accolades at the state as well as the national level for the excellent delivery of work. But what makes it the best is careful planning.

“We have been taking calculative risks from the beginning, and that has made our decision making stronger and better each day. Before launching any project, there is restlessness if the project will work or not, but it stays right there, and then the focus goes on planning and strategising its reach to the people. The 15 days are crucial, and we make sure to work hard and follow the plan and strategy. We also make sure to observe the market sharply and learn from others’ mistakes too before deciding onto a land or anything. That's how we have grown into a well-planned and strategized real estate firm,” Yash shares.

Yash firmly believes that after being a part of the industry for so many years, the idea is to keep it comfortable in all the difficult times. Welcoming all challenges in his work life, he has the vision to deal with ease and patience. For Yash, work-life balance was a major challenge in the initial years of business and there were times when he worked for over than 12 hours a day, without even a day off.

But with the passage of time, things settled and started taking shape. He found comfort and solace upon learning and practising the art of delegation. And thankfully then, things not only were under control but also smooth. By reaching operational efficiency, optimum utilisation of manpower and effective use of time, life became more balanced and easy for the tycoon.

Shilp today is one of the finest real estate developers of Gujarat. And the secret mantra for that is high standards of timely delivery to clients. The endeavour now is to maintain these standards and soar to greater heights.

