Meet the 8 beauty queens of northeast taking part in FBB colors Femina Miss India 2019

Girls from the Northeast, who will be representing their states in the upcoming 56th edition of Femina Miss India 2019 pageant to be held in Mumbai on June 15, are excited about it. FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2019 will be held on 15th June at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Meet the 8 Northeast participants; Jyotishmita Baruah ,Miss India Assam, Marina Kiho, Miss India Nagaland, Sang Doma Tamang Femina Miss India Sikkim, Urmila Shagolsem Miss Femina Miss India Manipur, Jayanti Reang, Miss India Tripura, Roshni Dada , Miss India Arunachal Pradesh, Lalnunthari Rualhleng, Miss India Mizoram and Sangeeta Das Femina Miss India Meghalaya. The winner of Femina Miss India will represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand.