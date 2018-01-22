Meet 5-year-old Kashmiri girl who actively takes up cleanliness drive

Taking forward the campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. A 5-year-old little girl 'Jannat' with support from her father has taken an initiative to clean the Dal Lake. Government of Kashmir has launched a massive drive to clean up the state's iconic Dal Lake and attract more tourists. The drive, being overseen by the state's Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), aims to clear the lake of weeds like lily pads, creepers, algae, water plants and other waste material. Lily pads are one the most widespread weed in the lake. Kashmir is considered as one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.