Meet 16-year-old Telangana's youngest woman engineer

Kasibhatta Samhitha has become the youngest woman to have graduated in electrical electronics at the age of sixteen. At the age of three, Samhitha was able to name all the countries of the world along with their capitals in the sequential order as well as in the reverse order. Upon recognising her capabilities, she was supported by her parents. She finished her class 10 at the age of ten with 8.8 GPA, and intermediate at the age of 12. She approached the government for permission to pursue electrical engineering and got a seat in Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology. She secured 8.85 GPA."I chose electrical engineering because I want to be a part of the power sector in India," she said. "I want to do my M. Tech and pursue research if the government allows," she added.