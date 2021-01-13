Meerut: Swami Anand Swaroop Calls for Economic Boycott of Muslims, Police Launch Probe (Video)

Meerut, January 13: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have launched an investigation into alleged derogatory and inciteful remarks passed by one Swami Anand Swaroop against Muslims and Christians. The probe was launched after videos of Swami Anand Swaroop calling for a social and economical boycott of Muslims and urging Hindus to set up a "military" emerged on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Man Kills Sister After Tiff over Pet Dogs.

Also Read | ‘Mission Rojgar’ in Uttar Pradesh: Over 24 Lakh People Given Employment So Far, CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Fill 5 Lakh Vacancies in Govt Departments

The videos were uploaded by Asif Khan. Sharing Swaroop's video, Khan tweeted: This happened at CCS university, Meerut. This Hindutva guy is Swami Anand Swaroop, he is openly targeting Muslims and Christians. He says "One who reads Quran becomes beast", He also asked for economic boycott of Muslims. "Hindu Republic of Hindsutan" written on banner (sic)." He also shared another video in which Swaroop is talking equipping one crore Hindus with swords.

Swami Anand Swaroop Calls For Economic Boycott of Muslims, Police Launch Probe:

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri 55th Death Anniversary: Here Are Inspirational Quotes by Former Prime Minister of India

उपरोक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में साइबर सेल को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 12, 2021

"We want a military comprising one crore Hindu youths who will be ready with swords," the Hindu religious figure can be heard saying in the video. A Twitter used asked the Uttar Pradesh Police if they would book Swaroop under the National Security Act. In response, the official Twitter handle of the Meerut police said the cyber cell has been directed to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action.