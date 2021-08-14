Meerut family preserving historic flag given by JL Nehru

Meerut (UP), Aug 14 (ANI): Three generations of Nagar family have preserved 9X14 feet Khadi tricolour with charkha flag hoisted by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1946 when the last massive session of Indian National Congress was held, months before independence in Meerut’s Victoria Park. Mr Nagar claims that the tricolour was given to his grandfather by Jawaharlal Nehru himself to take care of it, since then it has been passed and preserved by his family and he will pass it on to his son to carry on its legacy.