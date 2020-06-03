Meera Chopra Files Complaint as Jr NTR Fans Send Her Rape Threats

Actor Meera Chopra filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Telugu actor Jr NTR’s fans after she was sent rape and death threats by them. The fans created a hate campaign against her after she said that she likes Mahesh Babu more than Jr NTR, in an interactive session on Twitter.

Attaching some screenshots of the threats received by her, Meera tweeted, “@NCWIndia @sharmarekha @hydcitypolice @Twitter plz take action against these account holder’s. They r openly #slutshamming threatning of #gangrape, #acidattack , #murder. This cannot go unnoticed.”

Responding to her complaint, NCW said that her complaint has been registered with the Cyber Cell of Telangana Police.

@NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell. Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 3, 2020

During an ‘Ask Meera’ session, a user asked Meera to describe actor Jr NTR in one word, Meera wrote, “I don’t know him...I am not his fan.”

After the hate comments, Meera tagged Jr NTR in a tweet and asked: “I didn’t know that I’ll be called a b***h, w***e and a pornstar, just bcoz I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope u don’t ignore my tweet.”

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera Chopra, last seen in the Akshaye Khanna film Section 375, has featured in a few Telugu films and is actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.