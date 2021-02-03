Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Jim Costa Among Other International Personalities Speak Out Against 'Oppression' of Protesting Farmers

Washington, February 3: International personalities like Jim Costa, Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others spoke about the ongoing farmers' protests in India and their alleged 'oppression' at the hands of the government. They expressed solidarity with the protests.

Greta's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. No Bharat Bandh, But Nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 as Farmers to Protest Against Ban on Internet Services; Know Timings And Other Details.

The internet services in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri were suspended on Saturday and the shutdown has been extended twice to be in force till at least 5 pm Wednesday.

Here's what some of the international personalities shared:

Jim Costa:

The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest — Rep. Jim Costa (@RepJimCosta) February 2, 2021

Meena Harris:

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Human Rights Watch:

“Indian authorities should be releasing activists and others already jailed or facing criminal charges in politically motivated cases, not adding to that list" ~ @mg2411 https://t.co/OyiTBUjNz2 #FarmersProtest https://t.co/4hRqEISrML — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) February 2, 2021

Rihanna:

Greta Thunberg:

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Since September 2020, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government to repeal the farm laws. The government, on the other hand, has refused to take back the laws, but it has offered to make amendments.