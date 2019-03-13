Medtech firm wins Qualcomm challenge for start-ups

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Bengaluru-based medtech firm Artelus India Pvt Ltd took home $100,000 after winning chipset maker Qualcomm's challenge for start-ups in India, the company said on Wednesday.

Artelus India focuses on leveraging cutting edge technologies like deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase the capacity of healthcare providers.

It has developed Diabetic Retinopathy Intelligent Screening System Integrated (DRISTi) -- a deep learning based AI algorithm that reads digital images to detect and identify early signs of diabetic retinopathy that could lead to permanent blindness.

Biometric device maker Mobiusworks Pvt Ltd and medtech firm Chingroo Labs Pvt Ltd -- both based in Bengaluru -- secured first and second runners-up spot, respectively, in the competition called Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2018.

The first and second runners-up received $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, Qualcomm said.

Launched in 2016, the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is an incubation programme that encourages start-ups to develop innovative hardware products using Qualcomm's advanced technologies.

With the 2018 edition coming to an end, the programme has supported 39 start-ups with an overall investment of over $12.3 million, the company said.

--IANS

gb/nir