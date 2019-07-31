Medical students form human-chain to protest against NMC Bill in Coimbatore

Students of Coimbatore Medical College formed a human-chain protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019. Terming the bill unconstitutional, several doctors and medical students from all over the country protested against the bill. Many doctors burnt the bill in various medical colleges as a mark of the protest. The bill provides for setting up of a NMC in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.