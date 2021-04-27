Medical Oxygen in Any Country Cannot be Unlimited, Augmenting Measures Being Taken: Centre to SC

·5-min read

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that medical oxygen in any country cannot be unlimited and with the active and constant supervision of the Prime Minister it is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing to provide relief to COVID-19 patients. The government said oxygen supplies available at any given time in the country are to be distributed to all the states, especially those which are critically burdened with high number of active COVID cases, in a balanced manner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the sheer magnitude of this unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases itself bring with it certain inbuilt limitations in terms of available resources which need to be professionally augmented and utilised.

Further, the centre said to deal with shortage of medical oxygen, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in the process of commissioning 162 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption technology to generate oxygen at local level) plants across the country on a war footing.

In its 200-page affidavit, filed in the suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during Pandemic, the Centre said “any singular/isolated deviation in such plan for a particular State (either under a judicial order or otherwise) without keeping in mind the national availability and ever changing requirements of each State is bound to have a cascading effect on oxygen supply to other States.

The affidavit was taken on record by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, which posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

It is also pertinent to note that the medical oxygen in any country cannot be unlimited. While the government started all out efforts to augment oxygen resources and procure more and more oxygen from all available sources, these supplies available at any given time in the country are to be distributed to all the states, especially those which are critically burdened with high number of active COVID cases, in a balanced manner, the government said.

It said, The Central Government, with active and constant supervision and direct involvement of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing evolving and implementing innovative measures.

The affidavit filed by additional secretary, MHA, said ever since the onset of the current wave of pandemic, there is an unprecedented and rapid rise in the number of active COVID cases in several states across the country with an almost unabated surge in the growth rate of such cases.

It is submitted that the medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of COVID affected patients, especially in the second wave. The entire available capacity of oxygen in India was utilised for supply for industrial as well as medical purposes in the form of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), it said.

It said the unexpected and exponential surge in the number of active COVID cases across several States in the second wave has resulted in a scenario wherein there has been an increasing demand for medical oxygen, especially from the States with a high burden of active COVID cases.

It is pertinent to note that while the demand in Maharashtra is expected to be beyond available production capacity of the State, states like Madhya Pradesh do not have any production capacity to meet their demand for medical oxygen. Besides, there is also a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen producing states themselves, the Centre said.

It said to give clarity and assurance to the States on oxygen supplied over the next few weeks of surge in cases, an exercise for mapping of sources of supplies to the medical oxygen demand of the critically affected states was undertaken by different departments and States were requested to provide these progressive projections forecast for requirement for medical oxygen as on April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively.

Accordingly, based on the aforesaid projected requirements of these critically affected states, 4880 MT, 5619 MT and 6593 MT were mapped in an indicative framework, for the supply of medical oxygen to these 12 States for meeting their projected demand as on 20th April, 25th April and 30th April, respectively and was duly approved vide order dated April 15, 2021, it said.

The centre, however, said by its very nature, this plan and mapping framework cannot be static as it needs to be dynamically changed if any sudden change takes place in the surge of infection in any particular State.

It said after some apprehensions were raised by some States on disruption in supply of oxygen; the MHA has issued orders to the State /Union Territory governments and authorities to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen between the states.

Regarding commissioning of PSA Plants, the Centre said that these plants established in hospitals, especially in far flung areas enable the hospitals to become self-sufficient in generation of oxygen for their needs and thereby, reduce the burden on the medical oxygen supply grid across the country.

It is submitted that 38 plants have already been installed and another 21 plants will be installed by April 30, 2021. A further 105 plants will be installed by May 31, 2021 and thereafter increasing to 156 plants by June 30, 2021. Besides, 500 more PSA plants are planned to be installed in the hospitals in district headquarters to enhance oxygen generation in smaller cities and towns, it said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Latest stories

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • Desi Man's Request to 'Reset Gmail Password' on Sundar Pichai's Covid Relief Tweet Goes Viral

    Sundar Pichai on Monday said that Google and its teams were providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia in a bid to extend support to India's ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

  • ‘Alarmed’: Several Nations Come to India’s Aid Amid COVID Crisis

    Nations, including the US, the UK, Germany, France and Pakistan, have come to India’s aid and expressed solidarity.

  • Over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths are missing in Delhi's official records

    Even as a dreadful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ravages India, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is apparently under-reporting its daily death toll by huge margins. Harrowing images of non-stop mass cremations in the Indian capital have been circulating on social media for the past few days. Here are more details on this.

  • Journalists Barkha, Bahar Dutt Lose Father to COVID-19

    SP Dutt was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on 21 April.

  • Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

    Vande Bharat Express is currently operational on two routes – New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi.

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine for All Adults: How to Register via CoWin, Aarogya Setu as the Process Begins Tomorrow

    Getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a jab will be mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years.

  • Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC

    India has been struggling to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, with daily cases not only surpassing the 2020 highs, but more than tripling

  • ‘As a New Breastfeeding Mother, I Tested COVID-Positive Thrice’

    When I tested positive for COVID, I was just three days away from my due date for delivery.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19

    In January 2021, India was celebrating its victory over the virus. Three months later, a lot has changed.

  • WHO blames ‘perfect storm’ of factors for India Covid crisis

    Health body says mass gatherings, low vaccination rates and more contagious variants all to blame for surge in cases See all our coronavirus coverage A banquet hall has been temporarily converted to a Covid-19 ward for coronavirus patients in Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The World Health Organization (WHO) has said India’s deadly Covid-19 second wave was caused by a “perfect storm” of mass gatherings, low vaccination rates and more contagious variants. Speaking on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević warned against blaming mutations of the virus as the sole cause of the tsunami of cases that have engulfed India in recent weeks, pushing the country’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, and said that complacent behaviour had also played a role. One coronavirus variant found to be circulating in India, the B1617 variant with two mutations, is thought to be more infectious, according to some preliminary science and anecdotal accounts from doctors on the frontline. “The extent to which these virus changes are responsible for the rapid increase in cases in the country remains unclear, as there are other factors such as recent large gatherings that may have contributed to the rise,” said Jašarević. The WHO also said unnecessary pressure was being put on India’s healthcare system by people who were going to hospitals in a panic when they could recover from Covid-19 at home. Jašarević emphasised that only around 15% of Covid-19 patients required treatment in hospital and urged efficient screening and triage of patients to ensure people received the care they needed. India recorded yet another day of over 300,000 new cases on Tuesday and 2,771 new deaths. However, health experts believe the official toll is far higher, with populous states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat accused of undercounting Covid-19 fatalities and cases. With Covid testing labs overwhelmed in cities such as Delhi, many with symptoms have been unable to get a test. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi continued to rise to over 35%, while in the city of Kolkata in West Bengal, a state which is still going through heavily criticised state elections, doctors reported it was almost 50%. The WHO is also part of a growing international effort to bring aid to India, as the country has been crippled by acute shortages of oxygen and medical equipment. The WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it would send 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India and redeploy more than 2,000 experts in India towards the pandemic response efforts. Cases “The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” said Tedros. “WHO is doing everything we can.” On Tuesday morning, a flight from the UK carrying vital medical supplies including ventilators landed in Delhi. Six oxygen containers were flown in from Dubai and in a phone conversation between the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and the US president, Joe Biden, on Monday, Biden pledged “America’s steadfast support” to India by providing oxygen-related supplies and vaccine raw materials. International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from 🇬🇧 including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021 “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden wrote on Twitter. The crisis prompted the German army to provide a large oxygen production plant while France has said it will send supplies to India via air and sea, including eight oxygen concentrators, containers of liquid oxygen and 28 respirators. The EU said it would send medicine and oxygen to India in the coming days. “The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European commission, on Twitter. Pledges of support have also come from Denmark, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Australia and Bhutan. The tiny kingdom which neighbours India, also said it would be sending “a spare few hundred litres” of oxygen as soon as its newly built oxygen plant was up and running. In March, India gifted Bhutan over half a million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, which helped the country implement one of the world’s fastest vaccinations rollouts, where it vaccinated 93% of the small population in just 16 days. Many fear that the international aid being sent to India will not be enough to fill the acute gap in supplies of oxygen, which has been affecting hospitals in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, despite the state’s chief minister insisting there was “no oxygen shortage”, and threatening private hospitals with criminal charges if they “spread rumours” about oxygen scarcity. On Monday, Australia said it was suspending direct flights from India until at least 15 May because of the rising Covid cases. Thailand, Bangladesh, Singapore and the UK have already placed limitations on air travel from India. In Delhi, smoke billowed from dozens of pyres lit inside a parking lot that has been turned into a makeshift crematorium. “People are just dying, dying and dying,” Jitender Singh Shanty, who is coordinating the cremation of around 100 bodies a day at the site in the east of the city, told AFP. “If we get more bodies then we will cremate on the road. There is no more space here.”

  • ‘Trying to Find My Son or His Body’: Kashmiri Man Digs Villages

    In hope of finding his missing son’s body, a Kashmir father has been digging village after village for nine months.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Closure of border with China due to Covid-19 hits Nepali entrepreneurs

    Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 (ANI): The closure of the Nepal-China border due to the Covid pandemic has affected a large number of Nepali entrepreneurs exporting goods to the country.

  • Covid-19 Infections Surge in Nepal, Fueled by Mutant Strains from India

    Nepal, which shares a long porous border with India, reported 3,032 new infections on Sunday, the highest daily surge recorded this year.

  • Dr Reddy's expects first lot of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by May end

    Hyderabad, April 27 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccineSputnik V,on Tuesday said it expects the first lot of stock from Russian Direct Investment Fund by May end.

  • Two Pak embassy employees caught shoplifting in South Korea

    Seoul [South Korea], April 26 (ANI): Two diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul, said police on Saturday.

  • This bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn brings automobiles and architecture together

    British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce in collaboration with architect Kengo Kuma has created a bespoke version of its Dawn car. Called the Dawn Kita Edition, it reflects the essence of a luxury residence in central Tokyo called "The Kita." The premium vehicle visually imitates the building and exhibits several cosmetic changes both inside-out. However, mechanically it remains unchanged. Here are more details.