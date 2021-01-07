Medical Colleges to Open in NCR with Immediate Effect: Delhi Govt

The Government of Delhi on Thursday, 7 January, announced the re-opening of medical colleges within the National Capital Territory with immediate effect, as the number of COVID-19 cases have declined in the national capital.

The Delhi Health and Welfare Department issued an order that urged the colleges to observe social distancing and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) upon re-opening.

NDTV quoted the order which read, “consequent upon the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the NCT of Delhi and after assessing the current situation, the reopening of the medical colleges under GNCT of Delhi are hereby ordered with immediate effect by observing distancing and SOPs issued after lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition, the department informed that initially, only the first year MBBS/BDS students will be attending school.

"Teaching and practicals will be completed within a period of one and a half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final-year students will be allowed to join college," NDTV quoted the order.

(With inputs from NDTV)

