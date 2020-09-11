Medical camp set up at Uttarakhand's Dharchula for residents

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): A medical camp has been set up by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation at an altitude of 13,303 feet in Khuti, the last village of India in Dharchula district, along the India-China border for people living in the villages nearby.

"This initiative has benefitted over 3,000 people. More than 1,000 people were also given medicine after the check-up," said NHPC Senior General Manager Vishwajit Basu.

Anil Kumar Shukla, Deputy District Magistrate of Dharchula, told ANI that "this medical camp was set up after the public representatives raised the request. With the help of NHPC, the state administration has set up this medical camp for the needy."

"I thank the NHPC and the government for providing us the medicines amid the pandemic. It was a great help for us," said Rajesh Kutiyal, a local.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 9,106 active cases for COVID-19 in the state. As many as 18,783 have been cured and 377 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)