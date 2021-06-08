'Media's Compulsion to Sensationalise': CM Yogi on Speculations of Change in UP Govt

Amid speculations of changes in the UP government in view of recent visits of BJP and RSS leaders to Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP would win with a two thirds majority in the 2022 assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said that few people are interpreting the visits and meetings in a different way giving it a new political spin. “Also it was the media’s professional compulsion to sensationalise and exaggerate in order to get catchy headlines and grab eyeballs,” CM Yogi said in an interview to Times of India.

Earlier BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and party’s UP in-charge, Radha Mohan Singh had visited the state and conducted meetings raising speculations of cabinet reshuffle.

However, the UP CM said that such meetings are not new and it is a routine event to keep party cadre active.

“These meetings are not new. BJP is a cadre-based party which does not adhere to nepotism. The party keeps its cadre active. For this, senior leaders meet every two months and hold meetings with state units. Our state in charge (BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh) comes to UP twice a month. Party president JP Nadda himself visited Lucknow four months ago,” he said.

On the question of the upcoming assembly elections in the state next year, he said that he is ready to face nay situation. He added, “We won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2017 UP assembly elections and the 2019 elections. We are not only waging a battle against coronavirus but also against ‘rajnaitik sankraman’ (political infections). We wil will continue to battle it out under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP will win with a two-thirds majority in 2022.”

Yogi Adityanath also dismissed speculations of his national ambitions and called himself a ‘common soldier’ who is working as per BJP’s vision.

