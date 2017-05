Hours before hearing in the Babari Masjid Demolition case, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj before appearing in the court said he has done nothing wrong and no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple. He added that Babar was a foreigner and an invader and he has nothing to do with India. "Media should not repeatedly call it Babri. It is Ram Janmbhoomi," he added.