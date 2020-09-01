What Media Didn’t Show: Several Die, Moved To Relief Camps In MP Floods

The media has been called upon several times these past few days for stretching Sushant Singh’s case way too far while blatantly ignoring the pivotal issues that need public attention. And they have done it yet again by not covering the issue of national importance – Madhya Pradesh Floods.

Madhya Pradesh Is Drowning Yet No One Seems To Care

An estimate of 454 villages across 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been severely affected by floods due to heavy rain on the 28th and 29th of August. The districts of Hoshangabad, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Katni, Sagar, Shivpuri, and Ujjain have been affected.

At least 24 people, around seven of them children, are feared dead as per the report dated 31st August 2020. Four children, aged between 4 to 9 years, were crushed under a wall after it collapsed on them in Katni district on Saturday.

The state sought help from the Indian Army for carrying out the rescue operation successfully. Close to 11,000 people had been evacuated by the 31st August by the dedicated and combined efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Army personnel and the NDRF were carrying out massive rescue operations with boats and other gear, as reported by Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The airlift operations are ongoing in several places.

Read More: Bengal Feels Let Down By National Media Which Was Busy Admiring The Sky Post Super Cyclone Amphan

View photos

A few areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are also going through a similar fate, where several villages are battling against the wrath of floods.

Who Is To Be Blamed For This?

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has raised concerns over the poor coordination between the respected officials of Maharashtra and MP, which resulted in massive floods in both the states.

Continuous rainfall resulted in the overflow of water from the dams, resulting in floods in low-lying areas. Road connectivity was severely impacted as the bridges and culverts submerged under water in several places.

View photos Newly constructed bridges have also been damaged, roadways are severely affected More

MP officials had to discharge the excess water towards Maharashtra, which resulted in the floods in the latter state. “Lack of coordination with the Madhya Pradesh government led to this alarming situation. The state should have coordinated with the MP government. It would have helped in issuing early alerts.”, said Fadnavis.

He further believes that “inordinate delay in calling the NDRF led to more damage”.

While the situation could have been better managed if the resources were in place beforehand, it is still shocking to see how the mainstream media is hardly putting any light on it. With several states badly affected and a thousand lives at risk, this should be their utmost priority.

Sources: Hindustan Times, Times of India, The Week +more

Image Credits: Google Images

Find The Blogger: @TinaGarg18

This post is tagged under: Maharashtra floods, Madhya Pradesh floods, Indian army to the rescue, Narmada river overflowing, water above the danger mark, Gujarat flooded, Odisha flooded, Rajasthan floods, who is responsible for mp and Maharashtra floods, how many dead in flood, Indian air force, national disaster response force

Other Recommendations: