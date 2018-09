Jakarta, Sep 2 (IANS) Following is the top-10 positions of the medal table at the 18th Asian Games after the conclusion of competitions on Sunday, (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total).

China 132 92 65 289

Japan 75 56 74 205

South Korea 49 58 70 177

Indonesia 31 24 43 98

Uzbekistan 21 24 25 70

Iran 20 20 22 62

Taiwan 17 19 31 67

India 15 24 30 69

Kazakhstan 15 17 44 76

North Korea 12 12 13 37

--IANS

pur/sed