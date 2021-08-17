MEA Urges Indian Citizens to Return Immediately from Afghanistan Due to 'Deteriorating Security Situation'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday urged Indian citizens to return immediately from Afghanistan and advised others not to travel in the conflict-torn country. In an official statement, the Ministry said the government is committed to the safe return of all stranded Indians and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations.

“In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon,” the MEA said.

The MEA said that it been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan in view of deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country. “Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there. Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan. They and/or their employers are requested to urgently share the relevant details with MEA’s Special Afghanistan Cell.”

“The main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of Kabul airport. This has been discussed at high levels with our partners, including by EAM with the US Secretary of State,” the MEA said.

On Monday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has also said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country. He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell.

MEA’s 24×7 Special Afghanistan Cell has been reinforced. UPDATED contact details: Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785 WhatsApp number: +91-8010611290 Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in https://t.co/Suc9eF4hDw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in capital city Kabul on Sunday evening hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left for an unknown destination, paving the way the takeover of the capital as well as the country.

Panic prevails around Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport after firing took place, sources told News18, adding that the Taliban militants are opening fire at people for “normal traffic violations”.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, defended the US pullout from Afghanistan today, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

