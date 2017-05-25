MEA Sushma Swaraj appreciates Uzma's gesture at Wagah border

Indian national Uzma, who was stuck in Pakistan, arrived in India on Thursday and met Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her family in the national capital. Addressing the press conference, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj appreciated Uzma's gesture at Wagah border and said that her feeling resonated amongst Indians. She added that they were relieved when she crossed the Wagah border stating it was not an easy fight for them.