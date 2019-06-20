MEA slams Pak media for claiming India is interested in holding talks

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar spoke on Pakistan media that claimed that India is ready for talks. He said, "There is no change in our position. We wrote a letter under established democratic protocol of replying to congratulatory messages. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was also given a reply. Our EAM also replied to his counterpart." "We have seen the mentality of distorting facts in Pakistan media in this case, like how they distorted this simple straight-forward letter. Letter says that India wants to maintain cooperative relation with all nations in South Asia," Kumar added. "The letter said that a terror and violence free environment is necessary for normal and cooperative relation with the countries. We only reiterated our stand in the letter. There was nothing in that letter that spoke about "talks" (between India and Pakistan). I think we have made it clear time and again that Pakistan has to take action which is irreversible. We will not hold talks, unless we are convinced about action on the ground which we have seen several times in the past. We won't be fooled by some cosmetic action," he further stated.